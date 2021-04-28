“Oh,” Chicken Little said, “I just found out that Joe Biden is coming for everyone’s meat, and I must go tell the king! He is going to come to everyone’s homes and take all the sausage out of them, whether they are done using it or not! He is making everyone drink plant-based beer instead of the meat-based beer we are all used to! It is a grisly day for America — or would be, if he had not banned gristle! It is just awful what is happening — or would be, if he had not banned offal!”