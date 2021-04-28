The proposed 2003 reform would have given voters the chance to make multiple changes to the process and political players driving California’s recall. With that opportunity missed, now Californians will have to deal with the biggest flaw in the recall rulebook — the dual ballot. Voters are asked to make two choices: one deciding the fate of the governor, and the other, in the event that a majority approves of the incumbent’s removal, selecting a replacement. Given how many candidates are likely to meet the less than rigorous requirements to run — in the 2003 recall, 135 candidates qualified — only a plurality is needed to win.