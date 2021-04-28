To clarify, the AFPF is not the same as its more well known sister organization, Americans for Prosperity, though both were created by billionaire libertarians Charles Koch and his late brother, David — peddlers of kryptonite to people on the left. The foundation isn’t a political entity — it doesn’t pay for political ads and donations are tax deductible — but was established as a 501(c)(3) and “has been educating and training citizens to be advocates for freedom” for more than 20 years.