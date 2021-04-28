In contrast, the electorate and membership of the social democratic party are increasingly old. Like other social democratic parties, the German SPD has spent years arguing internally over how it lost its traditional working-class electorate. Preoccupied by this debate, the party has paid less attention to the fact that it has lost its appeal to new social milieus and younger cohorts. These voters seem to have found a home with the Greens and might stay there for the foreseeable future.