My fellow Americans, we have just heard from President Biden. He was duly elected in November. Multiple lawsuits and audits showed there was no significant fraud. He won fair and square. Refusing to accept the results is anti-democratic and un-American. TV hosts and Republicans who say otherwise are deliberately misleading to you to make you mad because they think that helps them.

My friend and patriotic American Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) recently said, “What happened on Jan. 6 is unprecedented in our history, and I think that it’s very important that the commission be able to focus on that. . . . I’m very concerned, as all my colleagues are, about the violence that we saw, the [Black Lives Matter protests], the antifa violence last summer. I think that’s a different set of issues, a different set of problems and a different set of solutions.” She added, “And so I think it’s very important that the Jan. 6 commission stays focused on what happened on Jan. 6, and what led to that day.” She is absolutely right. We need to address white supremacist violence and prevent such an event from ever happening again. She also said about future presidential candidates: “I do think that some of our candidates who led the charge, particularly the senators who led the unconstitutional charge, not to certify the election, you know, in my view, that’s disqualifying.”

I also want to talk to you about the covid-19 pandemic. We have lost more than 570,000 fellow Americans. Many others have suffered serious illnesses. Millions are still unemployed. Get vaccinated. Wear a mask and distance when indoors. Anyone who tells you differently is reckless and certainly not pro-life.

We recently watched a jury of 12 conscientious citizens convict former police officer Derek Chauvin for the brutal murder of George Floyd. We all saw his death. Other police officers testified that Chauvin violated police standards, departed from his training and ignored our deepest ethical standards. The conviction was just. To say otherwise is to condone murder and to encourage bad behavior among cops. I am trying to negotiate an agreement with Democrats on a meaningful police reform bill. If you respect law and order, care about brave police officers and recognize all Americans as your brothers and sisters, you should hope we can reach a deal.

Lastly, I want to talk to you about democracy. Democracy is about respecting the will of the voters. It requires that we protect free and fair elections that in which all legal voters can cast ballots. There is no reason to make it harder to vote. Saying that only some Americans should vote is wrong and undemocratic. Having just conducted the highest-turnout election in U.S. history with zero evidence of significant fraud (despite dozens of lawsuits and recounts), we should reject efforts to put hurdles in from of other voters.

Moreover, we must honor the legacy of the late John Lewis to reinstate the preclearance provisions of the Voting Rights Act. The conservative Supreme Court invited Congress to update the formula so that the Justice Department can head off discriminatory voting rules. As we did in 2006 when we unanimously passed the last extension of the VRA, we should pass H.R. 4, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

I have lots of disagreements with President Biden on the economy, on guns, on withdrawal from Afghanistan and more. But he is a good and decent man. We should root for him to succeed because when a president fails, the country suffers.