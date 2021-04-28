Back at home in Myanmar, foreign ministry colleagues who joined the Civil Disobedience Movement have been detained. I can only imagine how those young women must have felt when their homes were raided early in the morning by armed men. Many of my colleagues in the capital, Naypyidaw who have declared their opposition to the junta have gone into hiding. They, too, have been dismissed from their jobs. The military’s practice of firing government employees without warning is a clear violation of civil service regulations — showing once again our generals’ contempt for the rules.