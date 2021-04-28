Before the first round, observers worried that Peru’s fragmented Congress would make it impossible for the eventual winner to govern. Now, that bug is a potential feature, with Congress tying the hands of whichever extremist that ends up running the country. The (unlikely) best case scenario is that Congress moderates the next president, but neither Castillo nor Fujimori seem like the tacking-to-the-center type. More likely, it will be an endless clash as the president and Congress try to remove one another from power, paralyzing the state.