The options are limited or unappealing. Virginia’s incumbent senators — Tim Kaine and Mark R. Warner, both Democrats, have burrowed in. A House seat? The last governor to do that was Bill Tuck.
So what’s an ambitious pol looking to prove himself to the wider political audience of donors, influencers, hangers-on and wannabes to do?
Audition for the role of Virginia “Power Broker.”
Like its fictional equivalent in the Marvel streaming universe, the Virginia Power Broker has, traditionally, worked quietly but with great authority, using a nod or employing a “golden silence” to manipulate events and careers.
The Power Brokers of Old — Sens. Harry Byrd, Claude Swanson, Thomas Martin and John Barbour — are gone, their organizations reduced to encyclopedia entries. Byrd’s statute on the Capitol grounds is coming down.
But the allure of being able to call the political shots like those men did remains strong, especially in a state where governors cannot succeed themselves and the bigger, national political roles are already filled.
Northam’s bid for the Power Broker role is something of a reach, considering he was nearly driven from office in 2019 in the wake of the medical school yearbook scandal.
Northam had to surrender his political role that year to his predecessor, Terry McAuliffe (D), and watch from the sidelines as Democrats took control of the General Assembly.
That was a setback — and it gave McAuliffe the inside track on landing the Power Broker role. So Northam needed to do something big to bring the spotlight back to him.
He first rode a powerful legislative wave that in the last two years has made Virginia more progressive than any of its Southern neighbors. That was a good start.
But it wasn’t enough. The damage from the yearbook scandal still needed to be repaired. He decided to do it in a most un-Virginia way, something very few of his predecessors ever did, let alone thought right to do: endorse statewide candidates in contested primaries.
Northam waded into the attorney general primary, throwing his weight behind Jerrauld C. “Jay” Jones (D-Norfolk) over incumbent Mark R. Herring (D). It was a double blow for Herring, who put his own gubernatorial ambitions aside to run for reelection in 2017 and again this year.
Northam’s second foray into a primary: endorsing McAuliffe over the rest of the field. It was perhaps the most coldblooded political move Northam has made, placing him on the side of a man who said Northam should resign and against the most diverse gubernatorial field either party has ever fielded.
To make up for that move, the governor endorsed Del. Hala S. Ayala (D-Prince William) in the even more crowed lieutenant governor primary. The first word on the Ayala endorsement was less than optimal. The legislators backing her were said to said to think that “having a woman in the Democratic statewide ticket was a driving force behind the endorsement.”
Northam had to do damage control later in the day, saying he wasn’t endorsing Ayala “because she is a woman of color, for diversity,” but because “she is a proven leader who happens to be a woman.”
Lieutenant governor candidate Sean Perryman, the former head of the NAACP’s Fairfax County chapter, was having none of it, saying, “this heavy-handed and coordinated effort to influence this election is reminiscent of the Byrd Machine and their attempts to control the outcomes of our elections.”
That’s going to leave a mark. Or it would if Northam weren’t willing to sacrifice or endure anything to win the political role of lifetime.
