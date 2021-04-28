The U.S. corporate sector has already upped its game in the fight against spear-phishing attempts. Think tanks and nongovernmental organizations need to do the same. They should start by treating every request with healthy suspicion. The modern office rewards those who respond to emails instantly, but we all need to slow down and verify the authenticity of requests by using other channels. It’s always a good idea to look for mistakes in the subject line or email body and pay close attention to the sender address. All private organizations who do work similar to ours should take a hard look at their current defenses and undertake whatever reforms may be needed.