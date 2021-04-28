Biden, on the other hand, is and has always been the establishment. Though he has been around for decades, even through his time as vice president most Americans probably had only vague impressions of him. He was a folksy guy with a bottomless supply of bromides supposedly handed down from his parents who never stopped talking about the blueness of his collar. He combined a White-guy blandness with the lack of an ideological profile; his ideology was always whatever Democrats agree on right now. He had beliefs but not an agenda.