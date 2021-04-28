Americans will eventually have to come to grips with what is being demanded of them in the name of fighting climate change. Saving the planet doesn’t mean buying an electric vehicle and being done with it. It means changing the way we live from top to bottom. Even that might not be enough, if progressive filmmaker Michael Moore is to be believed. “Planet of the Humans,” a 2019 documentary for which Moore served as executive producer, argues that even the radical climate change agenda won’t save the planet, because producing widespread renewable energy or universal electric cars creates nearly as much emissions as they save. Many climate activists reject this argument, but that would merely return us to the fact that serious climate policy means dramatic lifestyle changes.