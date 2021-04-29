In the nine months between a child’s conception and arrival in the world, a time of both wonder and terror, excited soon-to-be parents tend to devour every scrap of information they can about the baby they’re waiting to meet. Genetic testing and anatomy scans may be the most high-stakes assessments to happen during this period. And while a baby’s sex won’t determine everything, many who choose to learn that information believe it’s the first clue to who their child will be and to what their experience as parents might be like.