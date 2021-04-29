Bryson is a fabulous writer, but Australia’s animals are mostly benign. While there was a spike in shark fatalities last year, the mortality average over the past century is less than one person per year. Our crocodiles cause an average of one fatality every three years, while the funnel-web spider — often listed as one of the most venomous in the world — hasn’t killed anyone since an antivenom was introduced 40 years ago. Even our snakes — commonly described as being the world’s most dangerous — are nothing compared with those of Asia or Africa.