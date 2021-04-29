Nyric awoke in Brooklyn’s Kings County Hospital. As he lay there, grappling with an overwhelming sense of hopelessness, a woman appeared in his doorway. She introduced herself as Tashia, a violence intervention specialist with the Kings Against Violence Initiative’s hospital-based violence intervention program. Tashia said she was there to help Nyric get back on his feet. She visited every day while Nyric recovered in the hospital. She was a great listener, and Nyric opened up about the gang he’d recently joined and how he’d left his mom’s house to escape their constant fighting. Before he left the hospital, Tashia coordinated with local street outreach colleagues who could help Nyric return home safely. In the months following his discharge, she continued to visit Nyric and helped him get into a job training program. Through it all, she emphasized that seeking revenge would only cause more trauma and that there was a path to a better future.