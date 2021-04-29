The Center for Biological Diversity supported this academic research to understand how a shift in the American diet could help meet necessary emissions-reduction targets, as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change determined. The study found that replacing 50 percent of animal products with plant-based foods could prevent more than 1.4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas pollution by 2030, or a quarter of current U.S. annual emissions. The climate savings were even greater with steeper reductions: If beef consumption were reduced by 90 percent alongside a 50 percent reduction in other animal products, more than 2 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions could be prevented by 2030. That would cut America’s annual diet-related emissions by more than 50 percent within the decade.