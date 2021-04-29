Democrats know that they will never get bipartisan support for that much spending. They know that with a 50-50 Senate and a six-vote majority in the House, their hold on power is precarious — and they have a limited window to ram through as many of these initiatives as possible. So they are going to try to pass as much of it as possible using the budget reconciliation process, which allows them to pass fiscal legislation with no Republican votes. And the only way to justify that is to paint Republicans as obstructionists who are impeding his Biden’s principled response to a pandemic emergency.