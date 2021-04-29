As law professor Michael Geist — one of the most outspoken critics of C-10 — has noted, if one desires CanCon in the 21st century, “users need do little more than put the term Canada in a search box.” The dark secret, he adds, is that “it is not regulation that drives access to Canadian content but rather subscriber demand.” And if demand remains low, it’s hard to imagine busybody regulations that force providers to shove unimpressive CanCon at those who don’t want it, through rigged feeds on Netflix and YouTube, being anything but deeply counterproductive to the purported aims of the exercise.