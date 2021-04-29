It was the latest installment in a game that Carlson plays just about every week: How egregiously can I offend common decency and still keep my job? In this case, quite egregiously: Errant calls to child protective services, after all, can break up families, not to mention gum up government efforts to identify actual child abuse. “Everything that steals more time from hotline operators — every additional false allegation that leads to keeping someone reporting a rare case of actual serious child abuse on hold — means less time to get to the relatively few real cases in time,” writes Richard Wexler, executive director for the National Coalition for Child Protection Reform, in an email.