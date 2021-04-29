Kueng and Lane are likely to say that their status as rookies required them to defer to Chauvin, the senior officer on the scene. It was just Kueng’s third shift as a police officer, and Chauvin was his training officer. It was Lane’s fourth day on the job. Their defense will emphasize their efforts to help Floyd. After Floyd went silent and his body limp, Kueng told Chauvin he could not detect a pulse. Lane asked whether they should roll Floyd on his side, but Chauvin declined. Thao apparently had no physical contact with Floyd as he was being held down by the other officers.