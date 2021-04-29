Certainly, forensic economists need to rely on statistical tables and data — often created by the federal government and reflecting aggregate economic realities — to estimate for a court how much money it would take to make a victim whole. But the use of race- and sex-based tables means that past levels of discrimination are embedded in predictions of the future. Imagine a 3-year-old Black girl seriously injured in a car accident. Even though this child has not herself suffered discrimination in the workplace, and even though discrimination may be expected to diminish over the course of her life, projections about her future earnings will incorporate the levels of race and sex discrimination suffered by Black women who came of age generations before her. The result is that the girl’s compensation will be tainted not only by discrimination but also by a level of race and sex discrimination that she is unlikely to face.