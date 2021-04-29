In our rural communities, unlike major cities, however, upstream interventions too often do not exist; they need to be rebuilt, whole cloth, from a decimated safety net. At least rural 180 hospitals have closed since 2005, with the numbers accelerating toward an all-time high in 2020, even as the covid-19 pandemic tore across the country. This lack of basic resources means that when people are in behavioral health crisis behind bars, advocates and volunteers have to fight for their release — then drive hours across the state to connect them to care. And resources and other services in rural America are too often tied to the local criminal legal systems: We need to ensure that the only path to care is not through arrest, prosecution or booking into jail.