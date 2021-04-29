This threat is just as imaginary as the woke mob, of course. The difference is that actual laws are being drafted and passed that will affect people’s lives. According to the American Civil Liberties Union, legislatures in more than 30 states have introduced anti-trans bills this year, most which prohibit health care that transgender kids need or exclude trans kids from school sports, bathrooms and locker rooms. Missouri HJR 53 would amend the state’s constitution to make sure trans girls don’t compete on girls’ teams. The constitution. Arkansas’ HB 1749 would make it illegal for public school employees to call a trans boy “he.” Alabama’s HB 1, nauseatingly titled the “Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act,” would require school employees to tell parents if students said their gender didn’t match their assigned sex at birth.