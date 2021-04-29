20 million Americans lost their jobs in the pandemic — working- and middle-class Americans. At the same time, the roughly 650 billionaires in America saw their net worth increase by more than $1 trillion. Let me say that again. Just 650 people increased their wealth by more than $1 trillion during this pandemic. They are now worth more than $4 trillion.

My fellow Americans, trickle-down economics has never worked. It’s time to grow the economy from the bottom up and middle-out.