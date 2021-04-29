Voter participation hasn’t always been lousy in America: Although for the past century it has averaged just 56 percent of eligible voters in presidential elections, in the second half of the 1800s, an average of 77 percent of voters turned out, and often exceeded 80 percent. And participation didn’t always correlate with wealth or education. In our own time, Americans who did not finish high school vote at less than half the rate of those with a postgraduate degree. But in the late 19th century, poorer voters predominated.