I just miss the days of Donald Trump, when we had a president who helped the nation heal by shouting about carnage. That was a golden age of bipartisanship, if bipartisanship means what I think it means, which is when only my preferences are honored but other people are there as well. Of course Biden has every right to an agenda of his own — so long as it does not in any way conflict with my policy preferences or desires and does not involve any ideas I disagree with. I am ready and willing to cooperate and reach across the aisle to embrace such common-sense ideas as “Joe Biden was not legitimately elected” and “maybe there is too much voting.”