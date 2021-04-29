So as corporate America comes out against voter suppression and makes approving noises about movements for racial justice, there’s another big issue they ought to weigh in on. As long as they’re willing to make their patrons in the GOP mad, why not do it for something that could save them enormous sums of money for their bottom line?
Isn’t it about time America’s businesses wised up and got out of the business of giving health insurance to their employees?
A new survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation and the Purchaser Business Group on Health shows signs that corporate executives may be warming to the idea of government getting more involved to rein in the excesses of the health care system.
It interviewed 300 decision-makers at large companies (over 5,000 employees), and they certainly agreed on the problem: 87 percent said that they believed that in the next 5 to 10 years, the cost of providing health care would become unsustainable.
According to data from KFF’s annual survey of employers, between 2010 and 2020, insurance premiums for employer-sponsored family coverage rose by 55 percent; the employer’s contribution went up 61 percent. The average family policy now costs over $21,000, most of which is paid by the employer.
Since business leaders are supposed to be rational dollars-and-cents kind of folks, you think they’d be saying, “Get me out of the business of health care so I can focus on the business I’m supposed to be in.” But that’s not exactly the case, at least not yet.
Some context: You don’t get your health coverage from your employer because anyone ever thought this was a good way to run a country’s health system. It was an accident of history with roots in World War II: With a wage freeze imposed by the government, unions and employers began negotiating for health benefits since raises weren’t on the table. In 1943, the IRS allowed the benefit to be deducted as a business expense.
Over time it became more and more common. Now we’re the only country in the industrialized world where working-age people are reliant on their employers for coverage.
Today health coverage is an albatross around the neck of every corporation. And while the executives in the KFF survey want government to help control costs — 83 percent said it would be better for their business if government did so — when it comes to the obvious solution of simply relieving them of this burden entirely, they’re not particularly enthusiastic.
For instance, only 7 percent strongly agreed with the idea of creating a public insurance option their employees could use. Another 16 percent somewhat agreed, and 42 percent “slightly agreed,” which you could interpret as “That might be okay, but I won’t lobby my senator about it.”
And why not? I asked Larry Levitt, KFF’s executive vice president for health policy, about whether corporate America is changing its perspective. He noted that “it’s clearly in employers’ financial interest” for government to assume the burden of covering their employees.
But Levitt added: “Historically, corporate executives have shied away from supporting government intervention in the health system.”
Why? One reason is personal ideology, which overwhelms what’s good for their business.
“In general,” Levitt told me, “the C suite has been occupied by politically more conservative individuals who may have policy beliefs that are not necessarily in line with what would help their company’s bottom lines.”
Your average corporate CEO just doesn’t like big government, and won’t link hands with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) no matter how much of a boon it would be to have the government take over the responsibility of health insurance.
So while they might want some new regulations that could constrain cost, they don’t yet want to just wash their hands of the whole responsibility. In addition, Levitt says, “There’s a mirage of control that corporate executives have” by managing the benefit themselves, though “it’s probably more apparent control than actual control.” And these are people who like to be in control.
But sooner or later, they should realize that little tweaks won’t get the job done when it comes to the cost of health care. The government has to get much more involved — and nothing would be better for corporations than if Washington took it over entirely, gave everyone coverage, and liberated businesses from having to worry about it all.
So c’mon, CEOs. Take a good look at your books, and realize that in this instance, big government is exactly what you need. Then do something about it.
