Look, I can understand the need for caution with our nation’s top lawmakers. Many are older and could be at high risk for severe disease if they contract covid-19. But with a breakthrough rate of 0.008 percent, there is most likely no one who has coronavirus in a room of 1,600 vaccinated people. An additional precaution could have been testing for all attendees, which would reduce the risk of an asymptomatic carrier to effectively zero. Another benefit of the vaccines is that they reduce the likelihood of severe illness, so even if someone were to become infected, almost certainly they’d have mild symptoms that would not result in hospitalization.