Later in the day, I asked Deese whether this would be perceived as just too much taxing and spending. He tried to put this in context. “The president’s proposed investment agenda would take us back to the levels of investment in the 1960s, when we were pursuing the space race,” he said. “So, while it is historic, it is not revolutionary, and in fact, it is well justified. And on the revenue side, the proposals would take revenue and GDP back to the range in the late 1990s,” Deese said. He argues, “That is also not revolutionary, and in fact very well justified because we have seen an increase in pre-tax inequality since then, and the erosion in public investment has created deferred maintenance challenges on physical and human capital stock.” Of course, the country is paying a much greater share of its budget to service the national debt now than in previous decades.