Disney has made a concerted effort to appeal to Chinese audiences, but it has done so in a way, informed by this perspective, that assumes the best way to do so is to elevate concerns about ethnic identity. This is why Disney made a live-action “Mulan” film, one set in China with Chinese actors. However, Chinese audiences can already get that sort of product from their own burgeoning film industry, and they can get it in a way that’s more authentic, less prone to falling into cultural traps, and told by storytellers who understand Chinese tropes and tastes with native fluency.