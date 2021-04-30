The men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments, canceled in 2020, were successfully completed this month, even if the roads getting there were rocky. The NBA and NHL will crown their second covid champions this year. Major League Baseball is, improbably, setting TV viewing records.
Another marker of sports’ progress through the pandemic is the obvious one: Fans are back.
The clatter of foul balls banging off empty stadium seats and the maddening sonic dirge of pumped-in crowd noise — the dreary soundtrack of pandemic sports — have been replaced by actual, live humans. They’re even dropping nachos while trying to grab home-run balls again.
Limits on stadium seating capacity are rising, along with the vaccination count. You can bet that fans will want to fill those seats this summer. But will that mean sports are all the way back? I’m not so sure. We all have our signposts of what will constitute a Return to Normal, both in our daily lives and in the country at large. And while stadiums are already starting to look a lot more like 2019 than 2020, I’d argue that it won’t be until the fall that sports will be sports again.
Because that, friends, is when tailgating almost certainly returns.
I live in Athens, Ga., home of the University of Georgia Bulldogs, a college football team with as rabid (and perpetually frustrated) a fan base as you will find in all of American sports. This is the sort of town where, if you’re wearing a Bulldogs cap at the supermarket, a small child will probably begin barking at you. They love their football here.
Yet they might love their tailgating even more. On football weekends, this place — this home of R.E.M., this sleepy, warm college town, this great place to raise kids, with countless other things to recommend it — transforms into the single-subject epicenter of Everything Georgia, a gathering place where old hippies and drawling white-haired judges and soccer moms and rappers and preachers and stoners and music nerds and accountants and schoolteachers and physics professors and chicken farmers all come together to turn their bodies into 65 percent bourbon and scream for the Dawgs.
They come on Friday, in droves and packs, and start tailgating at 7 a.m. on Saturday, regardless of whether the kickoff is at noon, 3:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. Georgians can get a little testy about politics, as you might have heard, but on game days, everyone’s just together. The football stadium is at the literal center of this town, and on game days it’s the light that draws us all.
At least it was until 2020. There was college football in Athens in 2020, and there were fans in the stands, about 20,000 per game, a fraction of the stadium capacity of nearly 93,000. But there was no tailgating, which the university, quite understandably, banned. It led to an odd, quiet, almost antiseptic environment in the stands, as if the games were being played on a soundstage somewhere far away. Without tailgating, college football wasn’t much like college football at all.
Because, as we’ve learned from the fan-free past year, that’s what sports are: A place to commiserate, an excuse to just be with people, any people, people you know and love and people you don’t. Without fans and tailgates, sports are mere athletics; impressive, even inspirational, but rarely transformative.
The only context, and the only constant, that sports have are the people who gather to celebrate them. In 20 years, nearly everyone directly involved with Georgia football — or the St. Louis Cardinals, or the Washington Wizards, whether they’re a player, a coach or an executive — will be long gone.But the people outside the stadium, grilling, drinking, assembling — they will all still be there.
The game is not just about what happens inside the stadium; the most lasting bond, what ties people together, is what happens outside it. (The occasional, tentative attempts at tailgating for sports events during the pandemic don’t count. You need the full enchilada, which folks around Athens are presuming — though no one has made it official — will be back in the fall.) Now that I’m fully vaccinated, I’ll be at my fair share of baseball games this summer, and I will take it all in with huge gulps: Like so many sports fans, I’ve missed it even more than I imagined possible.
But it won’t all feel truly back until I’m outside Sanford Stadium in Athens, right there, as always, with tens of thousands of my closest friends — those total strangers, wearing red and black, barking at each other, a collective reunited at last. That’s when sports will be back.
