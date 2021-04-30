The game is not just about what happens inside the stadium; the most lasting bond, what ties people together, is what happens outside it. (The occasional, tentative attempts at tailgating for sports events during the pandemic don’t count. You need the full enchilada, which folks around Athens are presuming — though no one has made it official — will be back in the fall.) Now that I’m fully vaccinated, I’ll be at my fair share of baseball games this summer, and I will take it all in with huge gulps: Like so many sports fans, I’ve missed it even more than I imagined possible.