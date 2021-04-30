Five years later, when Indian voters returned to the polls, conventional wisdom held that Modi would face the headwinds of “anti-incumbency” and that his party would lose seats. After all, incumbents in India are actually more likely to lose than win reelection. This argument was bolstered by the fact that Modi had committed his fair share of own goals, not least his quixotic and ultimately unsuccessful 2016 gambit to invalidate high-value currency notes to stamp out “black money.” However, Modi proved his critics wrong once more, not just retaining his grip on power but also expanding his party’s parliamentary tally.