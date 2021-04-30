Grilling became my pandemic passion, sustaining me through separation from friends and family. Experimenting with different recipes every night on a small charcoal grill provided a healthy distraction. Cooking offered an escape from the rising death toll, economic privation and racial strife. The kitchen served as a sanctuary from the rancor and polarization of politics — if only for an hour or two.
That’s why this week’s announcement by Epicurious has me, well, stewing. The popular food website, owned by Condé Nast, said it will no longer publish new recipes, articles or even Instagram posts that include beef because cattle ranching is bad for the environment. “Cows are 20 times less efficient to raise than beans,” the editors explained.
Maybe so, but beef tastes more than 20 times better than beans. Canceling beef recipes won’t make a dent in climate change, and this stunt reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of how to effectively address the real crisis. Instead, this corporate paternalism plays into the hands of the bad-faith actors who falsely claim President Biden wants to limit their hamburger consumption.
Over the past year, I’ve taught myself how to prepare every variety and cut of meat and fish for sale at Stachowski’s Market in Georgetown. There are staples such as salmon and swordfish or tuna and turkey. But I’ve honed my methods and perfected techniques for cooking rack of lamb, rabbit, bison, venison and quail. Not to mention five cuts of pork.
Nothing, however, beats what comes from cattle. I’ve developed a strong affinity for veal: scallopini, Milanese and ossobuco. I also love grilling beef: ribeye, New York strip, porterhouse, tenderloin, brisket, short ribs and hanger steak.
It’s been a process of trial and error. Last summer, I set off the fire alarm at a Residence Inn in Wilmington, Del., while covering the Democratic National Convention by trying to pan-fry veal chops in the kitchenette a few hours before Biden delivered his acceptance speech. All’s well that ends up tasting good.
This midlife hobby brings me closer to loved ones. My mom, who cooked a roast on Sundays that would feed us all week when I was growing up, mailed me spices and knives to encourage a pursuit she wishes I picked up earlier. My girlfriend, who used to be fine with boiling pasta for dinner, figured out how to get the charcoal to light faster and hotter in the $30 Weber Smokey Joe grill we bought at a hardware store. She found me an apron that looks sufficiently masculine.
Through these culinary adventures, recipes on Epicurious have proved invaluable. I frequently consult the site. Thankfully, editors insist archives won’t be deleted. But there are several bones to pick with their decision.
The editors noted “there are problems” with the production of virtually “every other ingredient,” including chicken and seafood, so “almost no choice is perfect.” But humans must eat. Blocking new recipes insults the intelligence of amateur chefs. Why not add a disclaimer explaining the potential climate impacts of beef consumption? Or run articles encouraging consumers to eat less beef? Or offer tips on buying more sustainable beef?
“Addressing climate change requires legislation, international cooperation, and buy-in from the corporate sector,” the editors acknowledged in their announcement. “Individual actions like choosing alt-meat — or mushrooms, or chickpeas — instead of the real thing can feel so small they’re essentially pointless. But every time you abstain from beef at the grocery store or a restaurant, you send a signal.”
First, mushrooms and chickpeas taste good — who doesn’t like hummus? — but let’s dispense with the fiction that “meat” can be plant-based. Second, we don’t need signals. We need meaningful, collective action. The Senate voted Wednesday to restore an Obama-era regulation that imposed limits on methane leaks from oil and gas operations. This is a good example of something tangible that will reduce emissions.
What really got me sizzling was when Epicurious’s editors expressed hope that “the rest of American food media” joins their plot to cancel beef. I hope no one else is cowed into following their lead.
Red meat is not a red flag. At my house, it’s what’s for dinner.
Read more: