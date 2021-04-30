This midlife hobby brings me closer to loved ones. My mom, who cooked a roast on Sundays that would feed us all week when I was growing up, mailed me spices and knives to encourage a pursuit she wishes I picked up earlier. My girlfriend, who used to be fine with boiling pasta for dinner, figured out how to get the charcoal to light faster and hotter in the $30 Weber Smokey Joe grill we bought at a hardware store. She found me an apron that looks sufficiently masculine.