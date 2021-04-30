By the time Navy SEALs killed bin Laden in May 2011, some analysts had written him off as a marginalized figure who spent his time in hiding with little impact on the day-to-day operations of al-Qaeda’s global network. But we now know that bin Laden actually remained an active leader, providing important input on tactics, operations and strategy. A review of the documents found in his Abbottabad compound demonstrates that functioned as a hands-on leader until his last days. Yet even though he was still involved in group decision-making, his actual degree of command-and-control was limited by al-Qaeda’s decentralized structure and the challenge of communicating with affiliate leaders quickly and efficiently.