The Republican Accountability Project is trying to prevent that. RAP compiled a scorecard that captures the gulf between Republicans such as Cheney and Kinzinger, on one hand, and the rest of the GOP cult followers on the other. “In the House, 64 Republicans voted not to object to counting the electoral votes, and ten voted to impeach former president Trump for inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol,” RAP reports. “In the Senate, five voted not to dismiss the impeachment trial, and seven Republicans voted to convict.” Cheney, Kinzinger and 14 others (out of more than 260 Republicans in the House and Senate) earn an A or A- rating and therefore can depend on RAP’s support as a “Defender of Democracy.” (Some lawmakers who fall into this category are retiring, so the list of decent Republicans worthy of support in 2022 will be small indeed.)