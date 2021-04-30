This trend might appear to doom Levy. But ruling against her would send a chilling citizenship lesson to the nation’s students, and extend the government’s authority over students to dangerous new levels. It is one thing for the judiciary to permit a narrowed conception of citizens’ free-speech rights when students are in school. But it is quite another for the judiciary to apply that same crabbed conception to speech beyond the school setting. That unbounded view of government authority over even young people is antithetical to American traditions.