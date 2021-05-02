One of the things she began to understand about herself, McCain said, was how she had suffered from “a drive to be perfect, and in the early days in Washington, for a political spouse, it was kind of expected of you. You were to look perfect, be perfect, but also keep your mouth shut. . . . It was something that I realized that for women — not just me, but other women around the country — you were expected to work, to raise your children, to have a beautiful home, to entertain, to do all the things you do, and do it perfectly.”