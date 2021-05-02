My community college experience wasn’t free, but it felt close — $13 a credit, manageable on barista pay (my first post-ballet job). It was also a safe, stable haven, just as it is for many students who might otherwise endlessly drift. People who had terrible high-school grades and are trying to get back on track. Who can’t afford tuition at four-year institutions. Who need the counseling, career guidance and additional support services the colleges offer to homeless and other at-risk students, to veterans, to foster youth. Or who simply seek the structure and inspiration an educational environment can provide.