Major issues await him, including whether he should prosecute the disgraced former president or any of his aides; how he holds other Justice Department lawyers accountable for possible violation of professional and department standards in the last administration; what processes he puts in place to prevent politicization of prosecutions; how far he goes in prosecuting the Jan. 6 insurrection (will he go after its funders, instigators or organizers not present during the violence?); which charges, if any, he brings against Giuliani; whether he revisits the Justice Department’s guideline preventing prosecution of a sitting president; and whether he pushes for new legislation to go after domestic terrorists. He also must diversify his department, tidy up the special counsel guidelines and address white supremacists’ infiltration of law enforcement.