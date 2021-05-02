Q: Jen, also, the number of minors in CBP detention facilities has really gone down.

MS. PSAKI: Yep.

Q: Does that mean — is the administration going to pull FEMA out of that process of building up temporary HHS facilities, given hurricane season is approaching?

MS. PSAKI: Sure. That’s an excellent question. I think — I will check with FEMA and check with our team to see if there’s a consideration of that. But right now, the work is ongoing. As you know, there’s still more work to be done. Let me just provide, though, an update, since I know you follow this closely, but just for others.

So, as of a month ago, there were 5,667 [sic] — 5,767 children in CBP custody. There are now 954, as of new numbers that we’ve received. As of a month ago ... kids were in CBP custody for about 133 hours; it’s now 28 hours. So, there has been some progress that has been made, as you referred to.