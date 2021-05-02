The story’s the same when it comes to how to pay for the spending. In the abstract, Republicans see plenty of room for negotiation: “There are a host of different ways to pay for it,” Sen. Susan Collins (Maine) said on CNN. “It can be paid for in different ways,” echoed Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio) on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” But when it comes to the White House’s specific starting point — raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent — Republicans locked up. “By taking it to 28 percent, you actually rebalance the world against American workers,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” (Never mind that the 2017 Trump tax cuts, which slashed the corporate rate from 35 percent to 21 percent, had little economic benefit.) “I won’t support American businesses paying the highest corporate tax rate among developed countries,” said Collins — who also refused to say whether she’d back a compromise rate of 25 percent.