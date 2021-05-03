Yet that’s not the issue. Women don’t accumulate as much savings as men because they are paid less — it’s not for lack of studying personal finance. Moreover, women experience more checkered careers. Millions of women exited the workforce over the past year as schools and child-care options closed, with significantly more female parents than male parents supervising Zoom kindergarten and other e-learning. Similarly, the reason Black Americans possess less wealth isn’t because they can’t properly calculate an interest rate but because they experience systemic discrimination that has inhibited household wealth, intergenerational wealth and median earning capacity. Inequality is surging not because people don’t know how to manage their money but because the wealthiest Americans bought themselves a government that for decades took care of their financial interests ahead of everyone else’s.