The scene is apparently a fictionalized reenactment of the extraterritorial abduction of dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam, a French resident who was one of the Iranian regime’s most vocal critics, until he was lured to Iraq in 2019, forcibly taken back to Iran, put on show trial and executed late last year.
As we mark World Press Freedom Day, attacks on the free press and expression are entering popular culture, with shows on television and streaming services in authoritarian countries distorting facts about journalists. It’s essential to condemn the propagandists producing these dangerous narratives as well as the screenwriters, filmmakers and actors spreading such lies.
When Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting released “Gando” in 2019, it was touted as a new sort of show. It had one of the biggest budgets ever for an Iranian production, it was shot in multiple countries beside Iran, and it claimed to be based in truth.
The first portrayed an Iranian American dual-national spy who, under the guise of being a journalist, successfully cozies up to Iranian officials and identifies ways to sharpen devastating sanctions on Iran’s economy.
Taken in the most benign light, the first season of “Gando” has to be one of the most disproportionate acts of trolling yet. And it was directed at me. I am a dual-national journalist who reported in Iran for years before being jailed in 2014 and falsely accused of spying. After 544 days, I was released. On the show, the character — played by an actor who bears a resemblance to me, according to some viewers — is a super spy, but his Persian language skills are laughably deficient and there’s nary a scene in which he’s not eating something, in a not-too-subtle caricature of me.
This elaborate and ongoing piece of propaganda is anything but harmless fun. During the original broadcast of the show, my wife — who is depicted as a CIA operative — and I received countless death threats, which became more specific as the season progressed. A coordinated media campaign included the show’s cast and crew insisting at publicity events that its story line was factual. “The story of Jason’s case is exactly based on reality,” screenwriter Arash Ghaderi said at a 2019 news conference to promote the show. “We had the actual file on the case and we remained loyal to it.”
This was followed by a social media campaign intended to incite hate speech. Two years later, we still receive threats daily.
The series has been criticized by members of President Hassan Rouhani’s administration, but only because it targets them as complicit with these supposed foreign infiltrators. The most vocal protests have come from Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, whom the show attacked personally.
Iran isn’t the only country where such shows are being made. In Egypt, “Hagma Mortada” or “Counter Attack” is another costly attempt at romanticizing the security and intelligence services of President Abdel Fatah el-Sissi, which are notorious for stamping out dissent and curbing free expression.
Sherif Mansour, Middle East and North Africa program coordinator at the Committee to Protect Journalists, says the show is a clumsy attempt at rewriting history to justify the rise of intelligence services across the region.
Egypt’s propagandists “think they can brainwash their public about things that just happened,” Mansour told me.
In “Hagma Mortada,” a lead character is a woman who is invited to work with a number of civil society and human rights organizations in the United States and Europe, and then uses what she learns against pro-democracy protesters. Mansour says this is based on a real person, who has acknowledged she is the inspiration for the show. There are also characters working for U.S.-based nonprofits who seem based on figures such as Mansour himself, who are trying to shed light on the reality of Egypt’s regime.
In both cases, these shows are clearly based on the world their producers — and the states that back them — want to see, and not reality. Still, there are valuable lessons to be learned from these products — most importantly, the vulnerability of these regimes, often acknowledged in the works themselves.
Ultimately, the fact that an authoritarian regime, hellbent on censoring reality and rewriting history, is spending millions of dollars and weeks of prime-time broadcasting defaming journalists is a clear acknowledgment of one thing: how much journalism matters.
Read more: