Taken in the most benign light, the first season of “Gando” has to be one of the most disproportionate acts of trolling yet. And it was directed at me. I am a dual-national journalist who reported in Iran for years before being jailed in 2014 and falsely accused of spying. After 544 days, I was released. On the show, the character — played by an actor who bears a resemblance to me, according to some viewers — is a super spy, but his Persian language skills are laughably deficient and there’s nary a scene in which he’s not eating something, in a not-too-subtle caricature of me.