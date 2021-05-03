But the dark side of the Cold War should serve as a warning of how such competition, if it runs amok, can threaten our liberties and our lives. Domestically, fear of Communism led to Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s witch hunts, unethical CIA experiments involving LSD and illegal letter-opening, and the FBI surveillance and harassment of antiwar activists and civil rights leaders such as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Abroad, fear of communism led the U.S. government to make common cause with brutal regimes from Zaire to Indonesia, to help overthrow democratically elected leaders in Iran and Chile, to become embroiled in costly conflicts in Korea and Vietnam, and even to work with the mafia to assassinate Cuban strongman Fidel Castro. Worst of all, the confrontation with the Soviet Union almost led to nuclear annihilation in the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis and in the 1983 Able Archer crisis (when the Soviets nearly mistook a NATO nuclear exercise for an actual attack).