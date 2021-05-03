Despite shared policy views on issues, President Biden and Harris have not only different life experiences but also different skill sets. Harris spent most of her career in local government as a district attorney and then in state government as California’s attorney general. That work, as well as her family’s involvement in the civil rights movement and her identification as someone not usually in the room where decisions are made, have shaped her political and personal identity. These factors have given her both a practical outlook and a desire to widen the range of people — women of color, low-income Americans, young people, immigrants — who have input into policy. Her staff describes her outlook as grounded in the idea that all Americans should see themselves and be seen in government. Harris likes to tell them to look around the room at meetings and see who isn’t there.