The words sliced into my thoughts on Friday morning in Jerusalem, as I tried to absorb news reports from Mount Meron in the Galilee. At the annual spring pilgrimage to the grave of ancient sage Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai, a crowd of ultra-Orthodox men and boys had tried to leave via a narrow passage and slippery stairs — and turned into a human avalanche. At least 45 people were crushed to death. Fathers were desperately searching for sons, brothers for brothers. “I came to evacuate a boy without a pulse,” a volunteer told an interviewer. “Just then [the boy’s] phone rang, and ‘Mom’ lit up on the screen.”