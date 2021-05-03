These attacks have included threats to repeatedly rape Maria “to death” and demands that she be arrested and tried. She has been doxxed. Trolls have come to her newsroom in Manila. She has been subjected to racism and vilification, accused of being a “fake news”-peddling “presstitute,” and subjected to viral memes that superimpose her head on male genitalia. The threats are not just designed to undermine her dignity and erode trust in her journalism; they also escalate the daily risks she faces leading a news organization in the Philippines, one of the world’s deadliest countries to practice journalism.