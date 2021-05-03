Some of the most active and influential women’s groups do not endorse candidates because of the nonpolitical nature of their organizations. Think the League of Women Voters or parent-teacher associations, which are primarily made up of mothers. Then there are the more political women’s groups, which often don’t endorse in the primary because they don’t want to pit members of the same party against each other. This is unfortunate because it dilutes our impact. Emily’s List, a national pro-choice organization, does not come in early with significant dollars in Maryland for women candidates because of the incumbency factor. This creates yet another hurdle for even the smartest, strongest and most courageous women candidates.