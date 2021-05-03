The thinkers and writers at some think tank test a message on talk radio; the host tweets that out to generate audience and attention; soon, the quip or idea shows up as a GIF on Facebook. Next, some political consultant hosts a focus group; Fox News and its imitators pick up on it, and soon, an outside adviser suggests that a governor should tell child refugees, “Hasta la vista.” The advisers talk, someone texts the chiefs of staff, and it soon comes out in the wash.